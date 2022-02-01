Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 125,410 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 402,083 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 125,410 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Perficient were worth $46,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 6.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,624 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 445.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 26,133 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at about $2,352,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.22. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.