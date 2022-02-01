Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 56,775 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 56,775 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $43,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $119.14 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.79 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.15 and a 200 day moving average of $134.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

