Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,937 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $106.15 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.76.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

