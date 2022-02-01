Scotiabank Cuts Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$30.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Wajax from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Wajax from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Shares of TSE:WJX opened at C$23.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.30. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$18.53 and a twelve month high of C$29.67. The company has a market cap of C$495.64 million and a P/E ratio of 8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.
