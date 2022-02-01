Scotiabank Cuts Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$30.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Wajax from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Wajax from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE:WJX opened at C$23.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.30. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$18.53 and a twelve month high of C$29.67. The company has a market cap of C$495.64 million and a P/E ratio of 8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$401.31 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Wajax will post 2.7000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

