Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of SLGD traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

Scott’s Liquid Gold, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of household and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Household Products, Personal Care Products, and Corporate. The Household Products segment includes Wood Care, Floor Restore, Kids N Pets and Messy Pet; and Biz and Dryel.

