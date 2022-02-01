Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of SLGD traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Company Profile

Scott’s Liquid Gold, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of household and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Household Products, Personal Care Products, and Corporate. The Household Products segment includes Wood Care, Floor Restore, Kids N Pets and Messy Pet; and Biz and Dryel.

