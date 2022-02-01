Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Shares Gap Down to $151.20

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $151.20, but opened at $147.00. Scotts Miracle-Gro shares last traded at $148.90, with a volume of 593 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

