Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:SGII) Short Interest Update

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:SGII) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:SGII) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Seaport Global Acquisition II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGII opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. is based in New York.

