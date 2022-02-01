Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 231.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

SRE stock opened at $138.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.06.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

