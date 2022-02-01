SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Up 87.3% in January

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the December 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:SNES opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. SenesTech has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,490.15% and a negative return on equity of 67.90%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SenesTech by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SenesTech by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SenesTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SenesTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SenesTech by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 42,780 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

