Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 33.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SCI opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average is $64.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

