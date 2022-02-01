Sether (SETH) Trading Up 18.3% This Week

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Sether coin can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sether has a market capitalization of $464,056.53 and approximately $1,576.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sether has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sether alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00044330 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00117032 BTC.

About Sether

Sether is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.