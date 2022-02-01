Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Holdings Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.14, a PEG ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.10. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $132.49.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.65.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

