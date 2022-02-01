Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $391,707.38

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00004149 BTC on popular exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $391,707.38 and approximately $3,058.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00052381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,762.37 or 0.07153079 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,574.14 or 0.99886783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052171 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00053281 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

