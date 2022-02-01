Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for M Winkworth (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth (LON:WINK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON:WINK opened at GBX 193.80 ($2.61) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 198.17. M Winkworth has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 220 ($2.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of £24.68 million and a P/E ratio of 10.83.

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

