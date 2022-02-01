Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for M Winkworth (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth (LON:WINK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
LON:WINK opened at GBX 193.80 ($2.61) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 198.17. M Winkworth has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 220 ($2.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of £24.68 million and a P/E ratio of 10.83.
