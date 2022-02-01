Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
LON MPAC opened at GBX 539.85 ($7.26) on Tuesday. Mpac Group has a 1-year low of GBX 188 ($2.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 665.40 ($8.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.90 million and a P/E ratio of 25.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 515.40.
Mpac Group Company Profile
