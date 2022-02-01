Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON MPAC opened at GBX 539.85 ($7.26) on Tuesday. Mpac Group has a 1-year low of GBX 188 ($2.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 665.40 ($8.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.90 million and a P/E ratio of 25.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 515.40.

Mpac Group Company Profile

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

