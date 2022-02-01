Short Interest in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Drops By 23.2%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,330,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 14,750,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.17. 5,930,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,433,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.88. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 433,956 shares of company stock worth $24,264,257.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

