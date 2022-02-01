Short Interest in Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Grows By 88.9%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS AWCMY opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. Alumina has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

