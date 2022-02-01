Short Interest in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Increases By 72.3%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,900 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the December 31st total of 514,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 118.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 118,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 105.5% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 268,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 137,875 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Assertio stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assertio will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

