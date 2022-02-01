Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Drops By 24.2%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.