Short Interest in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Declines By 20.4%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,700 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 684,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 340,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 162,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 100,438 shares in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

