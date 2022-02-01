Short Interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Expands By 89.9%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the December 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BITF. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

BITF opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.51. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $714.58 million and a PE ratio of -366.00.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Bitfarms had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bitfarms will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

