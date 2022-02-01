Short Interest in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Declines By 36.4%

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 57.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 73.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

NYSE:MUI traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,535. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.