Short Interest in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Increases By 118.0%

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, an increase of 118.0% from the December 31st total of 5,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,744,000 after buying an additional 21,663 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.90%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

