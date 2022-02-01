Short Interest in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Grows By 55.2%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the December 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:EBR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. 576,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,172. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $9.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 349,374 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

