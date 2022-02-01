Short Interest in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Expands By 84.1%

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the December 31st total of 38,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPUH. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth $57,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth $80,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Compute Health Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CPUH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Compute Health Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Compute Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compute Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.