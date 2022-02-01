Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Declines By 31.7%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,900 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the December 31st total of 526,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DOGZ stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. 5,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,655. Dogness has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12.

Get Dogness (International) alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOGZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dogness (International) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.