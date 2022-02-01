Short Interest in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) Declines By 32.1%

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ EUCR remained flat at $$9.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. 156,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,978. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Get Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.