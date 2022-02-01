Short Interest in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Increases By 44.1%

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the December 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the second quarter worth $104,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 21.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 67,920.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Executive Network Partnering by 73.7% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENPC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,234. Executive Network Partnering has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

