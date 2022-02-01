Short Interest in Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Grows By 59.4%

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the December 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FIORF traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 41,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,295. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.06. Fiore Cannabis has a twelve month low of 0.04 and a twelve month high of 0.26.

Fiore Cannabis Company Profile

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. engages in the cultivation, production, and development of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its brands include Gardens of WeEden, Blunt Box, Superior, FIORE Triple Certified, DIAMANTE, and PURE CLOUD 9. The company was founded on April 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

