Short Interest in Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Grows By 59.4%

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the December 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FIORF traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 41,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,295. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.06. Fiore Cannabis has a twelve month low of 0.04 and a twelve month high of 0.26.
Fiore Cannabis Company Profile
