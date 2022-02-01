Short Interest in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Declines By 22.8%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,600 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 918,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLOB. Wedbush raised their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

GLOB traded up $3.49 on Tuesday, hitting $258.67. 304,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,319. Globant has a twelve month low of $191.92 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.40.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,568,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,256,000 after purchasing an additional 478,066 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,858,000 after purchasing an additional 420,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,153,000 after purchasing an additional 405,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 647.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 354,579 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

