Short Interest in Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Declines By 21.6%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,500 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 388,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 338.3 days.

HMCBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of HMCBF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

