Short Interest in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Decreases By 34.4%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 69,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

IMH traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Impac Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 13.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 sold 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $877,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Impac Mortgage by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

