Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Decreases By 32.6%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:INSI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.10. 37,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,642. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $23.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.539 per share. This is an increase from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,254,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 56,086 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 31,046 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after acquiring an additional 44,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

