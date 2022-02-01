Short Interest in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Expands By 43.0%

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IRCP traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 50,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,627. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative net margin of 366.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.07%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% during the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 355,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 272,707 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 426.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 2,101,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 74.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 273,807 shares during the period. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

