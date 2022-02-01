Short Interest in Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Decreases By 22.2%

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KCLI traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $46.05.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s payout ratio is -337.50%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

