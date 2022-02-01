Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Declines By 35.0%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LUVU traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. 106,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,240. Luvu Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.03.
Luvu Brands Company Profile
