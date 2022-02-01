Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Declines By 35.0%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUVU traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. 106,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,240. Luvu Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Luvu Brands alerts:

Luvu Brands Company Profile

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through a five e-commerce sites and single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers; as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Luvu Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luvu Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.