Short Interest in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Grows By 78.7%

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

LOAN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,479. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 15.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

