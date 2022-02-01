Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Grows By 103.1%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 15.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0153 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

