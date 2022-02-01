Short Interest in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Decreases By 26.4%

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on MWA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.74. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 228,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after buying an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 193,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

