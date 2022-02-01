Short Interest in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) Rises By 69.9%

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the December 31st total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 402,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NRSN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. 41,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,733. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

