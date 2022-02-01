Short Interest in Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Expands By 48.4%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.4 days.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded on April 4, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

