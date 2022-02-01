Short Interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Grows By 58.5%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the December 31st total of 28,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 472,745 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 80,389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 164,799 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFIE traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. 63,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,243. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Profire Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

PFIE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

