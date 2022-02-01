Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Declines By 42.9%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SDXOF remained flat at $$93.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 32 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

