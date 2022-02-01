Short Interest in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Decreases By 27.0%

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,600 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 581,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of STC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.20. 156,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,665. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $81.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,869,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64,524 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $129,028,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 998,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,179,000 after acquiring an additional 30,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,485,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,528,000 after acquiring an additional 176,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

