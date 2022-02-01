Short Interest in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Drops By 34.8%

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BANX opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.67. StoneCastle Financial has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from StoneCastle Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after buying an additional 36,893 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 4,407.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 503,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after buying an additional 492,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

