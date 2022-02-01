Short Interest in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Expands By 67.9%

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,600 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the December 31st total of 210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other SurgePays news, Director David Allen May purchased 53,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,572.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,882 shares of company stock valued at $111,787.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SurgePays stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.41% of SurgePays as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SurgePays in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURG opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. SurgePays has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

