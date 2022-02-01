Short Interest in Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Declines By 38.9%

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the December 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Udemy has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $32.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.