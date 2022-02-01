Short Interest in UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Declines By 33.6%

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,400 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 336,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 525,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE USER traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,563. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.02. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USER shares. started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

