Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Grows By 46.8%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the December 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of VLOUF stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $45.00.
About Vallourec
