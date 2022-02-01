Short Interest in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Declines By 20.4%

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 513,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $279,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,539 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 48,033.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after purchasing an additional 943,856 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,203,000 after purchasing an additional 647,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 516,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,528,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,041,000 after purchasing an additional 488,686 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

